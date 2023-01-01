2000 Tajikistani somonis to Singapore dollars

Convert TJS to SGD at the real exchange rate

2000 tjs
250.02 sgd

1.00000 TJS = 0.12501 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:43 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TJS to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86581.051487.56111.446251.660590.9638518.9176
1GBP1.15511.21435101.1321.67041.917951.1132521.8496
1USD0.95110.823486183.28051.375551.57940.9167517.9928
1INR0.01142060.00988810.012007610.01651710.01896490.0110080.216051

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Singapore Dollar
1 TJS0.12501 SGD
5 TJS0.62505 SGD
10 TJS1.25009 SGD
20 TJS2.50018 SGD
50 TJS6.25045 SGD
100 TJS12.50090 SGD
250 TJS31.25225 SGD
500 TJS62.50450 SGD
1000 TJS125.00900 SGD
2000 TJS250.01800 SGD
5000 TJS625.04500 SGD
10000 TJS1250.09000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 SGD7.99942 TJS
5 SGD39.99710 TJS
10 SGD79.99420 TJS
20 SGD159.98840 TJS
50 SGD399.97100 TJS
100 SGD799.94200 TJS
250 SGD1999.85500 TJS
500 SGD3999.71000 TJS
1000 SGD7999.42000 TJS
2000 SGD15998.84000 TJS
5000 SGD39997.10000 TJS
10000 SGD79994.20000 TJS