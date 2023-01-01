10 thousand Tajikistani somonis to Singapore dollars

Convert TJS to SGD at the real exchange rate

10000 tjs
1250.18 sgd

1.00000 TJS = 0.12502 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:42 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TJS to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86581.051487.56111.446251.660720.963818.9136
1GBP1.15511.21435101.1321.67041.91811.1131921.8449
1USD0.95110.823486183.28051.375551.579530.916817.989
1INR0.01142060.00988810.012007610.01651710.01896640.01100860.216005

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Singapore Dollar
1 TJS0.12502 SGD
5 TJS0.62509 SGD
10 TJS1.25018 SGD
20 TJS2.50036 SGD
50 TJS6.25090 SGD
100 TJS12.50180 SGD
250 TJS31.25450 SGD
500 TJS62.50900 SGD
1000 TJS125.01800 SGD
2000 TJS250.03600 SGD
5000 TJS625.09000 SGD
10000 TJS1250.18000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 SGD7.99883 TJS
5 SGD39.99415 TJS
10 SGD79.98830 TJS
20 SGD159.97660 TJS
50 SGD399.94150 TJS
100 SGD799.88300 TJS
250 SGD1999.70750 TJS
500 SGD3999.41500 TJS
1000 SGD7998.83000 TJS
2000 SGD15997.66000 TJS
5000 SGD39994.15000 TJS
10000 SGD79988.30000 TJS