Tajikistani somonis to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert TJS to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
350.90 pen

SM1.000 TJS = S/.0.3509 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
TJS to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35290.3611
Low0.34490.3374
Average0.35010.3485
Change0.04%3.03%
View full history

1 TJS to PEN stats

The performance of TJS to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3529 and a 30 day low of 0.3449. This means the 30 day average was 0.3501. The change for TJS to PEN was 0.04.

The performance of TJS to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3611 and a 90 day low of 0.3374. This means the 90 day average was 0.3485. The change for TJS to PEN was 3.03.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TJS0.35090 PEN
5 TJS1.75451 PEN
10 TJS3.50902 PEN
20 TJS7.01804 PEN
50 TJS17.54510 PEN
100 TJS35.09020 PEN
250 TJS87.72550 PEN
500 TJS175.45100 PEN
1000 TJS350.90200 PEN
2000 TJS701.80400 PEN
5000 TJS1,754.51000 PEN
10000 TJS3,509.02000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Tajikistani Somoni
1 PEN2.84979 TJS
5 PEN14.24895 TJS
10 PEN28.49790 TJS
20 PEN56.99580 TJS
50 PEN142.48950 TJS
100 PEN284.97900 TJS
250 PEN712.44750 TJS
500 PEN1,424.89500 TJS
1000 PEN2,849.79000 TJS
2000 PEN5,699.58000 TJS
5000 PEN14,248.95000 TJS
10000 PEN28,497.90000 TJS