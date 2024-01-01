Tajikistani somonis to New Zealand dollars today

Convert TJS to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
157.58 nzd

SM1.000 TJS = $0.1576 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58
TJS to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15950.1595
Low0.15040.1488
Average0.15520.1525
Change4.74%3.61%
1 TJS to NZD stats

The performance of TJS to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1595 and a 30 day low of 0.1504. This means the 30 day average was 0.1552. The change for TJS to NZD was 4.74.

The performance of TJS to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1595 and a 90 day low of 0.1488. This means the 90 day average was 0.1525. The change for TJS to NZD was 3.61.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3351.5131.6760.93721.048
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1441.7751.9661.09924.691
1 USD0.9170.782183.7591.3871.5370.85919.302
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / New Zealand Dollar
1 TJS0.15758 NZD
5 TJS0.78790 NZD
10 TJS1.57580 NZD
20 TJS3.15160 NZD
50 TJS7.87900 NZD
100 TJS15.75800 NZD
250 TJS39.39500 NZD
500 TJS78.79000 NZD
1000 TJS157.58000 NZD
2000 TJS315.16000 NZD
5000 TJS787.90000 NZD
10000 TJS1,575.80000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 NZD6.34597 TJS
5 NZD31.72985 TJS
10 NZD63.45970 TJS
20 NZD126.91940 TJS
50 NZD317.29850 TJS
100 NZD634.59700 TJS
250 NZD1,586.49250 TJS
500 NZD3,172.98500 TJS
1000 NZD6,345.97000 TJS
2000 NZD12,691.94000 TJS
5000 NZD31,729.85000 TJS
10000 NZD63,459.70000 TJS