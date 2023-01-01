1 Tajikistani somoni to New Zealand dollars

Convert TJS to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 tjs
0.15 nzd

1.00000 TJS = 0.15424 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:27 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TJS to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86591.051587.56941.446021.660880.964418.9165
1GBP1.1548711.21445101.141.670111.918261.1137521.848
1USD0.9510.823418183.28051.37521.579530.9171517.99
1INR0.01141950.009887280.012007610.01651290.01896640.01101280.216017

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somoni

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / New Zealand Dollar
1 TJS0.15424 NZD
5 TJS0.77121 NZD
10 TJS1.54243 NZD
20 TJS3.08486 NZD
50 TJS7.71215 NZD
100 TJS15.42430 NZD
250 TJS38.56075 NZD
500 TJS77.12150 NZD
1000 TJS154.24300 NZD
2000 TJS308.48600 NZD
5000 TJS771.21500 NZD
10000 TJS1542.43000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 NZD6.48327 TJS
5 NZD32.41635 TJS
10 NZD64.83270 TJS
20 NZD129.66540 TJS
50 NZD324.16350 TJS
100 NZD648.32700 TJS
250 NZD1620.81750 TJS
500 NZD3241.63500 TJS
1000 NZD6483.27000 TJS
2000 NZD12966.54000 TJS
5000 NZD32416.35000 TJS
10000 NZD64832.70000 TJS