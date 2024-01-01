Tajikistani somonis to Mauritian rupees today

Convert TJS to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
4,382.04 mur

SM1.000 TJS = ₨4.382 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:58
TJS to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.57884.5788
Low4.34954.2138
Average4.41604.3689
Change0.75%3.66%
1 TJS to MUR stats

The performance of TJS to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5788 and a 30 day low of 4.3495. This means the 30 day average was 4.4160. The change for TJS to MUR was 0.75.

The performance of TJS to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5788 and a 90 day low of 4.2138. This means the 90 day average was 4.3689. The change for TJS to MUR was 3.66.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.0991.3351.5131.6760.93721.052
1 GBP1.17311.279107.141.7751.9661.09924.694
1 USD0.9170.782183.7591.3871.5370.85919.305
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Mauritian Rupee
1 TJS4.38204 MUR
5 TJS21.91020 MUR
10 TJS43.82040 MUR
20 TJS87.64080 MUR
50 TJS219.10200 MUR
100 TJS438.20400 MUR
250 TJS1,095.51000 MUR
500 TJS2,191.02000 MUR
1000 TJS4,382.04000 MUR
2000 TJS8,764.08000 MUR
5000 TJS21,910.20000 MUR
10000 TJS43,820.40000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Tajikistani Somoni
1 MUR0.22820 TJS
5 MUR1.14102 TJS
10 MUR2.28204 TJS
20 MUR4.56408 TJS
50 MUR11.41020 TJS
100 MUR22.82040 TJS
250 MUR57.05100 TJS
500 MUR114.10200 TJS
1000 MUR228.20400 TJS
2000 MUR456.40800 TJS
5000 MUR1,141.02000 TJS
10000 MUR2,282.04000 TJS