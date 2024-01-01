Tajikistani somonis to Swiss francs today

Convert TJS to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
80.57 chf

SM1.000 TJS = SFr.0.08057 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:50
TJS to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08390.0847
Low0.08040.0804
Average0.08280.0831
Change-2.69%-2.76%
1 TJS to CHF stats

The performance of TJS to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0839 and a 30 day low of 0.0804. This means the 30 day average was 0.0828. The change for TJS to CHF was -2.69.

The performance of TJS to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0847 and a 90 day low of 0.0804. This means the 90 day average was 0.0831. The change for TJS to CHF was -2.76.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.361.5131.6750.93721.033
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1741.7751.9651.09924.673
1 USD0.9170.782183.7821.3881.5360.85919.288
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Swiss Franc
1 TJS0.08057 CHF
5 TJS0.40284 CHF
10 TJS0.80568 CHF
20 TJS1.61136 CHF
50 TJS4.02841 CHF
100 TJS8.05682 CHF
250 TJS20.14205 CHF
500 TJS40.28410 CHF
1000 TJS80.56820 CHF
2000 TJS161.13640 CHF
5000 TJS402.84100 CHF
10000 TJS805.68200 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CHF12.41180 TJS
5 CHF62.05900 TJS
10 CHF124.11800 TJS
20 CHF248.23600 TJS
50 CHF620.59000 TJS
100 CHF1,241.18000 TJS
250 CHF3,102.95000 TJS
500 CHF6,205.90000 TJS
1000 CHF12,411.80000 TJS
2000 CHF24,823.60000 TJS
5000 CHF62,059.00000 TJS
10000 CHF124,118.00000 TJS