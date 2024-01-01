Tajikistani somonis to Armenian drams today

Convert TJS to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
36,422.70 amd

SM1.000 TJS = ֏36.42 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:47
TJS to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High36.532136.5321
Low35.785735.3763
Average36.201735.9488
Change1.78%2.90%
View full history

1 TJS to AMD stats

The performance of TJS to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.5321 and a 30 day low of 35.7857. This means the 30 day average was 36.2017. The change for TJS to AMD was 1.78.

The performance of TJS to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.5321 and a 90 day low of 35.3763. This means the 90 day average was 35.9488. The change for TJS to AMD was 2.90.

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Armenian Dram
1 TJS36.42270 AMD
5 TJS182.11350 AMD
10 TJS364.22700 AMD
20 TJS728.45400 AMD
50 TJS1,821.13500 AMD
100 TJS3,642.27000 AMD
250 TJS9,105.67500 AMD
500 TJS18,211.35000 AMD
1000 TJS36,422.70000 AMD
2000 TJS72,845.40000 AMD
5000 TJS182,113.50000 AMD
10000 TJS364,227.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tajikistani Somoni
1 AMD0.02746 TJS
5 AMD0.13728 TJS
10 AMD0.27455 TJS
20 AMD0.54911 TJS
50 AMD1.37277 TJS
100 AMD2.74554 TJS
250 AMD6.86385 TJS
500 AMD13.72770 TJS
1000 AMD27.45540 TJS
2000 AMD54.91080 TJS
5000 AMD137.27700 TJS
10000 AMD274.55400 TJS