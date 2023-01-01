5 Armenian drams to Tajikistani somonis

Convert AMD to TJS at the real exchange rate

5 amd
0.14 tjs

1.00000 AMD = 0.02813 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

AMD to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 TJS
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.052887.57331.434651.648610.964718.4458
1GBP1.1535411.2144101.0151.654861.901661.1128221.2771
1USD0.949850.823452183.18131.36271.565930.916417.5207
1INR0.0114190.009899480.012021910.01638230.01882550.01101690.210633

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tajikistani Somoni
1 AMD0.02813 TJS
5 AMD0.14065 TJS
10 AMD0.28130 TJS
20 AMD0.56261 TJS
50 AMD1.40653 TJS
100 AMD2.81305 TJS
250 AMD7.03262 TJS
500 AMD14.06525 TJS
1000 AMD28.13050 TJS
2000 AMD56.26100 TJS
5000 AMD140.65250 TJS
10000 AMD281.30500 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Armenian Dram
1 TJS35.54860 AMD
5 TJS177.74300 AMD
10 TJS355.48600 AMD
20 TJS710.97200 AMD
50 TJS1777.43000 AMD
100 TJS3554.86000 AMD
250 TJS8887.15000 AMD
500 TJS17774.30000 AMD
1000 TJS35548.60000 AMD
2000 TJS71097.20000 AMD
5000 TJS177743.00000 AMD
10000 TJS355486.00000 AMD