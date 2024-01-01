5 Armenian drams to Tajikistani somonis

Convert AMD to TJS at the real exchange rate

5 amd
0.14 tjs

֏1.000 AMD = SM0.02739 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:05
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AMD to TJS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TJS
1 AMD to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02750.0281
Low0.02730.0273
Average0.02740.0276
Change-0.29%-1.45%
View full history

1 AMD to TJS stats

The performance of AMD to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0275 and a 30 day low of 0.0273. This means the 30 day average was 0.0274. The change for AMD to TJS was -0.29.

The performance of AMD to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0281 and a 90 day low of 0.0273. This means the 90 day average was 0.0276. The change for AMD to TJS was -1.45.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6141.491.6310.9421.769
1 GBP1.18911.313110.11.7711.941.11725.879
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4770.85119.708
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Tajikistani Somoni
1 AMD0.02739 TJS
5 AMD0.13695 TJS
10 AMD0.27390 TJS
20 AMD0.54780 TJS
50 AMD1.36951 TJS
100 AMD2.73901 TJS
250 AMD6.84753 TJS
500 AMD13.69505 TJS
1000 AMD27.39010 TJS
2000 AMD54.78020 TJS
5000 AMD136.95050 TJS
10000 AMD273.90100 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Armenian Dram
1 TJS36.50960 AMD
5 TJS182.54800 AMD
10 TJS365.09600 AMD
20 TJS730.19200 AMD
50 TJS1,825.48000 AMD
100 TJS3,650.96000 AMD
250 TJS9,127.40000 AMD
500 TJS18,254.80000 AMD
1000 TJS36,509.60000 AMD
2000 TJS73,019.20000 AMD
5000 TJS182,548.00000 AMD
10000 TJS365,096.00000 AMD