1 thousand Singapore dollars to Comorian francs

Convert SGD to KMF at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = CF348.2 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
SGD to KMF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KMF
1 SGD to KMFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High348.2100348.2100
Low342.2470337.8560
Average345.1279343.3109
Change0.59%3.06%
1 SGD to KMF stats

The performance of SGD to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 348.2100 and a 30 day low of 342.2470. This means the 30 day average was 345.1279. The change for SGD to KMF was 0.59.

The performance of SGD to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 348.2100 and a 90 day low of 337.8560. This means the 90 day average was 343.3109. The change for SGD to KMF was 3.06.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 SGD348.19200 KMF
5 SGD1,740.96000 KMF
10 SGD3,481.92000 KMF
20 SGD6,963.84000 KMF
50 SGD17,409.60000 KMF
100 SGD34,819.20000 KMF
250 SGD87,048.00000 KMF
500 SGD174,096.00000 KMF
1000 SGD348,192.00000 KMF
2000 SGD696,384.00000 KMF
5000 SGD1,740,960.00000 KMF
10000 SGD3,481,920.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Singapore Dollar
1 KMF0.00287 SGD
5 KMF0.01436 SGD
10 KMF0.02872 SGD
20 KMF0.05744 SGD
50 KMF0.14360 SGD
100 KMF0.28720 SGD
250 KMF0.71800 SGD
500 KMF1.43599 SGD
1000 KMF2.87198 SGD
2000 KMF5.74396 SGD
5000 KMF14.35990 SGD
10000 KMF28.71980 SGD