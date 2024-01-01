10 thousand Singapore dollars to Comorian francs
Convert SGD to KMF at the real exchange rate
SGD to KMF conversion chart
1 SGD = 348.21000 KMF
0
|1 SGD to KMF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|348.2100
|348.2100
|Low
|342.2470
|337.8560
|Average
|345.1279
|343.3109
|Change
|0.59%
|3.06%
1 SGD to KMF stats
The performance of SGD to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 348.2100 and a 30 day low of 342.2470. This means the 30 day average was 345.1279. The change for SGD to KMF was 0.59.
The performance of SGD to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 348.2100 and a 90 day low of 337.8560. This means the 90 day average was 343.3109. The change for SGD to KMF was 3.06.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Comorian Franc
|1 SGD
|348.21000 KMF
|5 SGD
|1,741.05000 KMF
|10 SGD
|3,482.10000 KMF
|20 SGD
|6,964.20000 KMF
|50 SGD
|17,410.50000 KMF
|100 SGD
|34,821.00000 KMF
|250 SGD
|87,052.50000 KMF
|500 SGD
|174,105.00000 KMF
|1000 SGD
|348,210.00000 KMF
|2000 SGD
|696,420.00000 KMF
|5000 SGD
|1,741,050.00000 KMF
|10000 SGD
|3,482,100.00000 KMF