1 Singapore dollar to Azerbaijani manats

Convert SGD to AZN at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = man.1.266 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:51
SGD to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AZN
1 SGD to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.29371.3279
Low1.26301.2630
Average1.27931.2979
Change-1.99%-3.08%
1 SGD to AZN stats

The performance of SGD to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2937 and a 30 day low of 1.2630. This means the 30 day average was 1.2793. The change for SGD to AZN was -1.99.

The performance of SGD to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3279 and a 90 day low of 1.2630. This means the 90 day average was 1.2979. The change for SGD to AZN was -3.08.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 SGD1.26578 AZN
5 SGD6.32890 AZN
10 SGD12.65780 AZN
20 SGD25.31560 AZN
50 SGD63.28900 AZN
100 SGD126.57800 AZN
250 SGD316.44500 AZN
500 SGD632.89000 AZN
1000 SGD1,265.78000 AZN
2000 SGD2,531.56000 AZN
5000 SGD6,328.90000 AZN
10000 SGD12,657.80000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Singapore Dollar
1 AZN0.79003 SGD
5 AZN3.95013 SGD
10 AZN7.90026 SGD
20 AZN15.80052 SGD
50 AZN39.50130 SGD
100 AZN79.00260 SGD
250 AZN197.50650 SGD
500 AZN395.01300 SGD
1000 AZN790.02600 SGD
2000 AZN1,580.05200 SGD
5000 AZN3,950.13000 SGD
10000 AZN7,900.26000 SGD