50 Singapore dollars to Azerbaijani manats

Convert SGD to AZN at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = man.1.266 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
SGD to AZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AZN
1 SGD to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.29371.3279
Low1.26301.2630
Average1.27931.2979
Change-1.98%-3.07%
1 SGD to AZN stats

The performance of SGD to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2937 and a 30 day low of 1.2630. This means the 30 day average was 1.2793. The change for SGD to AZN was -1.98.

The performance of SGD to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3279 and a 90 day low of 1.2630. This means the 90 day average was 1.2979. The change for SGD to AZN was -3.07.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 SGD1.26587 AZN
5 SGD6.32935 AZN
10 SGD12.65870 AZN
20 SGD25.31740 AZN
50 SGD63.29350 AZN
100 SGD126.58700 AZN
250 SGD316.46750 AZN
500 SGD632.93500 AZN
1000 SGD1,265.87000 AZN
2000 SGD2,531.74000 AZN
5000 SGD6,329.35000 AZN
10000 SGD12,658.70000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Singapore Dollar
1 AZN0.78997 SGD
5 AZN3.94984 SGD
10 AZN7.89968 SGD
20 AZN15.79936 SGD
50 AZN39.49840 SGD
100 AZN78.99680 SGD
250 AZN197.49200 SGD
500 AZN394.98400 SGD
1000 AZN789.96800 SGD
2000 AZN1,579.93600 SGD
5000 AZN3,949.84000 SGD
10000 AZN7,899.68000 SGD