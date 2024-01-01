1 Russian ruble to Salvadoran colóns

Convert RUB to SVC at the real exchange rate

1 rub
0.09 svc

1.00000 RUB = 0.09460 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.92551.347957.19440.7929271.524741.3444582.9472
1 EUR1.080511.456467.773550.8567451.647481.4526889.6244
1 CAD0.7418670.68659615.337290.5882471.131150.99740361.5358
1 CNY0.1389970.1286410.18736110.1102140.2119340.18687511.5294

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Salvadoran Colón
1 RUB0.09460 SVC
5 RUB0.47299 SVC
10 RUB0.94598 SVC
20 RUB1.89197 SVC
50 RUB4.72992 SVC
100 RUB9.45983 SVC
250 RUB23.64957 SVC
500 RUB47.29915 SVC
1000 RUB94.59830 SVC
2000 RUB189.19660 SVC
5000 RUB472.99150 SVC
10000 RUB945.98300 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Russian Ruble
1 SVC10.57100 RUB
5 SVC52.85500 RUB
10 SVC105.71000 RUB
20 SVC211.42000 RUB
50 SVC528.55000 RUB
100 SVC1057.10000 RUB
250 SVC2642.75000 RUB
500 SVC5285.50000 RUB
1000 SVC10571.00000 RUB
2000 SVC21142.00000 RUB
5000 SVC52855.00000 RUB
10000 SVC105710.00000 RUB