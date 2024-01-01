5 Russian rubles to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert RUB to GTQ at the real exchange rate

5 rub
0.42 gtq

1.00000 RUB = 0.08452 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8562351.0788589.46131.455691.647980.95197518.3825
1 GBP1.167911.26005104.4871.700191.924771.1118221.47
1 USD0.92690.793619182.92281.34931.527530.8823517.039
1 INR0.0111780.009570580.012059410.01627180.01842120.01064060.20548

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 RUB0.08452 GTQ
5 RUB0.42259 GTQ
10 RUB0.84517 GTQ
20 RUB1.69034 GTQ
50 RUB4.22586 GTQ
100 RUB8.45172 GTQ
250 RUB21.12930 GTQ
500 RUB42.25860 GTQ
1000 RUB84.51720 GTQ
2000 RUB169.03440 GTQ
5000 RUB422.58600 GTQ
10000 RUB845.17200 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Russian Ruble
1 GTQ11.83190 RUB
5 GTQ59.15950 RUB
10 GTQ118.31900 RUB
20 GTQ236.63800 RUB
50 GTQ591.59500 RUB
100 GTQ1183.19000 RUB
250 GTQ2957.97500 RUB
500 GTQ5915.95000 RUB
1000 GTQ11831.90000 RUB
2000 GTQ23663.80000 RUB
5000 GTQ59159.50000 RUB
10000 GTQ118319.00000 RUB