5000 Russian rubles to Belarusian rubles

Convert RUB to BYN at the real exchange rate

5,000 rub
176.64 byn

1.00000 RUB = 0.03533 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:53
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Belarusian Ruble
1 RUB0.03533 BYN
5 RUB0.17664 BYN
10 RUB0.35329 BYN
20 RUB0.70657 BYN
50 RUB1.76643 BYN
100 RUB3.53287 BYN
250 RUB8.83217 BYN
500 RUB17.66435 BYN
1000 RUB35.32870 BYN
2000 RUB70.65740 BYN
5000 RUB176.64350 BYN
10000 RUB353.28700 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Russian Ruble
1 BYN28.30560 RUB
5 BYN141.52800 RUB
10 BYN283.05600 RUB
20 BYN566.11200 RUB
50 BYN1415.28000 RUB
100 BYN2830.56000 RUB
250 BYN7076.40000 RUB
500 BYN14152.80000 RUB
1000 BYN28305.60000 RUB
2000 BYN56611.20000 RUB
5000 BYN141528.00000 RUB
10000 BYN283056.00000 RUB