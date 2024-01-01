5 Russian rubles to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert RUB to BOB at the real exchange rate

5 rub
0.37 bob

1.00000 RUB = 0.07466 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:32
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bolivian Boliviano
1 RUB0.07466 BOB
5 RUB0.37332 BOB
10 RUB0.74663 BOB
20 RUB1.49326 BOB
50 RUB3.73316 BOB
100 RUB7.46632 BOB
250 RUB18.66580 BOB
500 RUB37.33160 BOB
1000 RUB74.66320 BOB
2000 RUB149.32640 BOB
5000 RUB373.31600 BOB
10000 RUB746.63200 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Russian Ruble
1 BOB13.39350 RUB
5 BOB66.96750 RUB
10 BOB133.93500 RUB
20 BOB267.87000 RUB
50 BOB669.67500 RUB
100 BOB1339.35000 RUB
250 BOB3348.37500 RUB
500 BOB6696.75000 RUB
1000 BOB13393.50000 RUB
2000 BOB26787.00000 RUB
5000 BOB66967.50000 RUB
10000 BOB133935.00000 RUB