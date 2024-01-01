1 Serbian dinar to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert RSD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 rsd
2.86 lkr

1.00000 RSD = 2.86306 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:41
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8554651.0768589.34181.454771.647950.9507718.3517
1 GBP1.1689511.2588104.4371.700581.926391.1114121.4525
1 USD0.92860.794407182.96591.350951.530340.8829517.042
1 INR0.0111930.009575110.012053110.01628320.01844540.01064230.20541

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RSD2.86306 LKR
5 RSD14.31530 LKR
10 RSD28.63060 LKR
20 RSD57.26120 LKR
50 RSD143.15300 LKR
100 RSD286.30600 LKR
250 RSD715.76500 LKR
500 RSD1431.53000 LKR
1000 RSD2863.06000 LKR
2000 RSD5726.12000 LKR
5000 RSD14315.30000 LKR
10000 RSD28630.60000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Serbian Dinar
1 LKR0.34928 RSD
5 LKR1.74639 RSD
10 LKR3.49277 RSD
20 LKR6.98554 RSD
50 LKR17.46385 RSD
100 LKR34.92770 RSD
250 LKR87.31925 RSD
500 LKR174.63850 RSD
1000 LKR349.27700 RSD
2000 LKR698.55400 RSD
5000 LKR1746.38500 RSD
10000 LKR3492.77000 RSD