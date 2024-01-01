20 Serbian dinars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert RSD to LKR at the real exchange rate

20 rsd
57.26 lkr

1.00000 RSD = 2.86303 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:40
1 EUR10.8554851.0768589.34141.454771.647950.95127518.3502
1 GBP1.1689311.25875104.4331.700511.926311.1119721.4499
1 USD0.928650.794439182.96551.350951.530340.8833517.0406
1 INR0.0111930.009575530.012053210.01628330.01844550.01064720.205394

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Serbian dinars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RSD2.86303 LKR
5 RSD14.31515 LKR
10 RSD28.63030 LKR
20 RSD57.26060 LKR
50 RSD143.15150 LKR
100 RSD286.30300 LKR
250 RSD715.75750 LKR
500 RSD1431.51500 LKR
1000 RSD2863.03000 LKR
2000 RSD5726.06000 LKR
5000 RSD14315.15000 LKR
10000 RSD28630.30000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Serbian Dinar
1 LKR0.34928 RSD
5 LKR1.74640 RSD
10 LKR3.49280 RSD
20 LKR6.98560 RSD
50 LKR17.46400 RSD
100 LKR34.92800 RSD
250 LKR87.32000 RSD
500 LKR174.64000 RSD
1000 LKR349.28000 RSD
2000 LKR698.56000 RSD
5000 LKR1746.40000 RSD
10000 LKR3492.80000 RSD