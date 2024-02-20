5000 Romanian leus to Georgian laris

Convert RON to GEL at the real exchange rate

5,000 ron
2,857.78 gel

1.00000 RON = 0.57156 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8556251.07789.38231.454651.649180.95061518.3663
1 GBP1.1687411.2587104.4621.700061.927421.1110221.4649
1 USD0.92850.79447182.99191.350651.531280.8826517.0532
1 INR0.01118790.009572870.012049410.01627450.01845090.01063540.20548

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Georgian Lari
1 RON0.57156 GEL
5 RON2.85778 GEL
10 RON5.71555 GEL
20 RON11.43110 GEL
50 RON28.57775 GEL
100 RON57.15550 GEL
250 RON142.88875 GEL
500 RON285.77750 GEL
1000 RON571.55500 GEL
2000 RON1143.11000 GEL
5000 RON2857.77500 GEL
10000 RON5715.55000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Romanian Leu
1 GEL1.74961 RON
5 GEL8.74805 RON
10 GEL17.49610 RON
20 GEL34.99220 RON
50 GEL87.48050 RON
100 GEL174.96100 RON
250 GEL437.40250 RON
500 GEL874.80500 RON
1000 GEL1749.61000 RON
2000 GEL3499.22000 RON
5000 GEL8748.05000 RON
10000 GEL17496.10000 RON