5 Georgian laris to Romanian leus

Convert GEL to RON at the real exchange rate

5 gel
8.85 ron

1.00000 GEL = 1.77076 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

GEL to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GEL → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.048187.18841.433171.646530.9616518.5205
1GBP1.1535411.209100.5731.653191.89931.109321.3636
1USD0.95410.82713183.18711.36741.570970.9175517.6705
1INR0.01146940.009943010.012021110.01643760.01888480.011030.212419

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Romanian Leu
1 GEL1.77076 RON
5 GEL8.85380 RON
10 GEL17.70760 RON
20 GEL35.41520 RON
50 GEL88.53800 RON
100 GEL177.07600 RON
250 GEL442.69000 RON
500 GEL885.38000 RON
1000 GEL1770.76000 RON
2000 GEL3541.52000 RON
5000 GEL8853.80000 RON
10000 GEL17707.60000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Georgian Lari
1 RON0.56473 GEL
5 RON2.82364 GEL
10 RON5.64729 GEL
20 RON11.29458 GEL
50 RON28.23645 GEL
100 RON56.47290 GEL
250 RON141.18225 GEL
500 RON282.36450 GEL
1000 RON564.72900 GEL
2000 RON1129.45800 GEL
5000 RON2823.64500 GEL
10000 RON5647.29000 GEL