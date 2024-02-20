1 thousand Romanian leus to Georgian laris

Convert RON to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
571.49 gel

1.00000 RON = 0.57149 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:41
How to convert Romanian leus to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Georgian Lari
1 RON0.57149 GEL
5 RON2.85746 GEL
10 RON5.71492 GEL
20 RON11.42984 GEL
50 RON28.57460 GEL
100 RON57.14920 GEL
250 RON142.87300 GEL
500 RON285.74600 GEL
1000 RON571.49200 GEL
2000 RON1142.98400 GEL
5000 RON2857.46000 GEL
10000 RON5714.92000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Romanian Leu
1 GEL1.74981 RON
5 GEL8.74905 RON
10 GEL17.49810 RON
20 GEL34.99620 RON
50 GEL87.49050 RON
100 GEL174.98100 RON
250 GEL437.45250 RON
500 GEL874.90500 RON
1000 GEL1749.81000 RON
2000 GEL3499.62000 RON
5000 GEL8749.05000 RON
10000 GEL17498.10000 RON