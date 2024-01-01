20 Nepalese rupees to Swedish kronor

Convert NPR to SEK at the real exchange rate

20 npr
1.58 sek

₨1.000 NPR = kr0.07897 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08090.0817
Low0.07840.0777
Average0.07960.0795
Change0.70%-2.45%
1 NPR to SEK stats

The performance of NPR to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0809 and a 30 day low of 0.0784. This means the 30 day average was 0.0796. The change for NPR to SEK was 0.70.

The performance of NPR to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0817 and a 90 day low of 0.0777. This means the 90 day average was 0.0795. The change for NPR to SEK was -2.45.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 NPR0.07897 SEK
5 NPR0.39484 SEK
10 NPR0.78969 SEK
20 NPR1.57937 SEK
50 NPR3.94844 SEK
100 NPR7.89687 SEK
250 NPR19.74218 SEK
500 NPR39.48435 SEK
1000 NPR78.96870 SEK
2000 NPR157.93740 SEK
5000 NPR394.84350 SEK
10000 NPR789.68700 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Nepalese Rupee
1 SEK12.66330 NPR
5 SEK63.31650 NPR
10 SEK126.63300 NPR
20 SEK253.26600 NPR
50 SEK633.16500 NPR
100 SEK1,266.33000 NPR
250 SEK3,165.82500 NPR
500 SEK6,331.65000 NPR
1000 SEK12,663.30000 NPR
2000 SEK25,326.60000 NPR
5000 SEK63,316.50000 NPR
10000 SEK126,633.00000 NPR