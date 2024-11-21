100 Swedish kronor to Nepalese rupees
Convert SEK to NPR at the real exchange rate
SEK to NPR conversion chart
1 SEK = 12.25910 NPR
0
|1 SEK to NPR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|12.7547
|13.2794
|Low
|12.2591
|12.2591
|Average
|12.5084
|12.8703
|Change
|-3.89%
|-7.02%
|View full history
1 SEK to NPR stats
The performance of SEK to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.7547 and a 30 day low of 12.2591. This means the 30 day average was 12.5084. The change for SEK to NPR was -3.89.
The performance of SEK to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.2794 and a 90 day low of 12.2591. This means the 90 day average was 12.8703. The change for SEK to NPR was -7.02.
|Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Nepalese Rupee
|1 SEK
|12.25910 NPR
|5 SEK
|61.29550 NPR
|10 SEK
|122.59100 NPR
|20 SEK
|245.18200 NPR
|50 SEK
|612.95500 NPR
|100 SEK
|1,225.91000 NPR
|250 SEK
|3,064.77500 NPR
|500 SEK
|6,129.55000 NPR
|1000 SEK
|12,259.10000 NPR
|2000 SEK
|24,518.20000 NPR
|5000 SEK
|61,295.50000 NPR
|10000 SEK
|122,591.00000 NPR