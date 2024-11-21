100 Swedish kronor to Nepalese rupees

Convert SEK to NPR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ₨12.26 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:33
SEK to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NPR
1 SEK to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.754713.2794
Low12.259112.2591
Average12.508412.8703
Change-3.89%-7.02%
1 SEK to NPR stats

The performance of SEK to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.7547 and a 30 day low of 12.2591. This means the 30 day average was 12.5084. The change for SEK to NPR was -3.89.

The performance of SEK to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.2794 and a 90 day low of 12.2591. This means the 90 day average was 12.8703. The change for SEK to NPR was -7.02.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.7917.07311.0584.4581.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65389.0651.4734.334
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94713.977106.8261.7675.199
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.940.1970.581

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Nepalese Rupee
1 SEK12.25910 NPR
5 SEK61.29550 NPR
10 SEK122.59100 NPR
20 SEK245.18200 NPR
50 SEK612.95500 NPR
100 SEK1,225.91000 NPR
250 SEK3,064.77500 NPR
500 SEK6,129.55000 NPR
1000 SEK12,259.10000 NPR
2000 SEK24,518.20000 NPR
5000 SEK61,295.50000 NPR
10000 SEK122,591.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 NPR0.08157 SEK
5 NPR0.40786 SEK
10 NPR0.81572 SEK
20 NPR1.63144 SEK
50 NPR4.07860 SEK
100 NPR8.15720 SEK
250 NPR20.39300 SEK
500 NPR40.78600 SEK
1000 NPR81.57200 SEK
2000 NPR163.14400 SEK
5000 NPR407.86000 SEK
10000 NPR815.72000 SEK