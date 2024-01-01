2,000 Nigerian nairas to Ethiopian birrs

Convert NGN to ETB at the real exchange rate

2,000 ngn
99.49 etb

₦1.000 NGN = Br0.04975 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to ETB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04970.0497
Low0.03560.0356
Average0.03820.0386
Change32.23%20.78%
1 NGN to ETB stats

The performance of NGN to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0497 and a 30 day low of 0.0356. This means the 30 day average was 0.0382. The change for NGN to ETB was 32.23.

The performance of NGN to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0497 and a 90 day low of 0.0356. This means the 90 day average was 0.0386. The change for NGN to ETB was 20.78.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Ethiopian Birr
1 NGN0.04975 ETB
5 NGN0.24873 ETB
10 NGN0.49746 ETB
20 NGN0.99491 ETB
50 NGN2.48729 ETB
100 NGN4.97457 ETB
250 NGN12.43643 ETB
500 NGN24.87285 ETB
1000 NGN49.74570 ETB
2000 NGN99.49140 ETB
5000 NGN248.72850 ETB
10000 NGN497.45700 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Nigerian Naira
1 ETB20.10220 NGN
5 ETB100.51100 NGN
10 ETB201.02200 NGN
20 ETB402.04400 NGN
50 ETB1,005.11000 NGN
100 ETB2,010.22000 NGN
250 ETB5,025.55000 NGN
500 ETB10,051.10000 NGN
1000 ETB20,102.20000 NGN
2000 ETB40,204.40000 NGN
5000 ETB100,511.00000 NGN
10000 ETB201,022.00000 NGN