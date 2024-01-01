50 Nigerian nairas to Danish kroner

Convert NGN to DKK at the real exchange rate

50 ngn
0.21 dkk

₦1.000 NGN = kr0.004295 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00450.0052
Low0.00420.0042
Average0.00430.0046
Change-4.34%-14.06%
View full history

1 NGN to DKK stats

The performance of NGN to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0045 and a 30 day low of 0.0042. This means the 30 day average was 0.0043. The change for NGN to DKK was -4.34.

The performance of NGN to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0052 and a 90 day low of 0.0042. This means the 90 day average was 0.0046. The change for NGN to DKK was -14.06.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Danish Krone
1 NGN0.00430 DKK
5 NGN0.02148 DKK
10 NGN0.04295 DKK
20 NGN0.08590 DKK
50 NGN0.21475 DKK
100 NGN0.42951 DKK
250 NGN1.07376 DKK
500 NGN2.14753 DKK
1000 NGN4.29506 DKK
2000 NGN8.59012 DKK
5000 NGN21.47530 DKK
10000 NGN42.95060 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Nigerian Naira
1 DKK232.82600 NGN
5 DKK1,164.13000 NGN
10 DKK2,328.26000 NGN
20 DKK4,656.52000 NGN
50 DKK11,641.30000 NGN
100 DKK23,282.60000 NGN
250 DKK58,206.50000 NGN
500 DKK116,413.00000 NGN
1000 DKK232,826.00000 NGN
2000 DKK465,652.00000 NGN
5000 DKK1,164,130.00000 NGN
10000 DKK2,328,260.00000 NGN