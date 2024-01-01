20 Nigerian nairas to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert NGN to BTN at the real exchange rate

20 ngn
1.05 btn

₦1.000 NGN = Nu.0.05258 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05460.0623
Low0.05040.0504
Average0.05240.0551
Change-3.46%-12.68%
1 NGN to BTN stats

The performance of NGN to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0546 and a 30 day low of 0.0504. This means the 30 day average was 0.0524. The change for NGN to BTN was -3.46.

The performance of NGN to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0623 and a 90 day low of 0.0504. This means the 90 day average was 0.0551. The change for NGN to BTN was -12.68.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 NGN0.05258 BTN
5 NGN0.26289 BTN
10 NGN0.52578 BTN
20 NGN1.05157 BTN
50 NGN2.62892 BTN
100 NGN5.25784 BTN
250 NGN13.14460 BTN
500 NGN26.28920 BTN
1000 NGN52.57840 BTN
2000 NGN105.15680 BTN
5000 NGN262.89200 BTN
10000 NGN525.78400 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Nigerian Naira
1 BTN19.01920 NGN
5 BTN95.09600 NGN
10 BTN190.19200 NGN
20 BTN380.38400 NGN
50 BTN950.96000 NGN
100 BTN1,901.92000 NGN
250 BTN4,754.80000 NGN
500 BTN9,509.60000 NGN
1000 BTN19,019.20000 NGN
2000 BTN38,038.40000 NGN
5000 BTN95,096.00000 NGN
10000 BTN190,192.00000 NGN