100 Nigerian nairas to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Convert NGN to ANG at the real exchange rate

100 ngn
0.11 ang

₦1.000 NGN = ƒ0.001124 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to ANG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to ANGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00120.0013
Low0.00110.0011
Average0.00110.0012
Change-3.75%-12.94%
1 NGN to ANG stats

The performance of NGN to ANG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0012 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for NGN to ANG was -3.75.

The performance of NGN to ANG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0013 and a 90 day low of 0.0011. This means the 90 day average was 0.0012. The change for NGN to ANG was -12.94.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Netherlands Antillean guilders

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 NGN0.00112 ANG
5 NGN0.00562 ANG
10 NGN0.01124 ANG
20 NGN0.02248 ANG
50 NGN0.05621 ANG
100 NGN0.11242 ANG
250 NGN0.28104 ANG
500 NGN0.56209 ANG
1000 NGN1.12417 ANG
2000 NGN2.24834 ANG
5000 NGN5.62085 ANG
10000 NGN11.24170 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Nigerian Naira
1 ANG889.54700 NGN
5 ANG4,447.73500 NGN
10 ANG8,895.47000 NGN
20 ANG17,790.94000 NGN
50 ANG44,477.35000 NGN
100 ANG88,954.70000 NGN
250 ANG222,386.75000 NGN
500 ANG444,773.50000 NGN
1000 ANG889,547.00000 NGN
2000 ANG1,779,094.00000 NGN
5000 ANG4,447,735.00000 NGN
10000 ANG8,895,470.00000 NGN