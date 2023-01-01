10 thousand Netherlands Antillean guilders to Nigerian nairas

Convert ANG to NGN at the real exchange rate

10000 ang
4257380 ngn

1.00000 ANG = 425.73800 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:41 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

ANG to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ANG → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.0496587.34921.434981.645220.9644518.3931
1GBP1.1552711.2127100.9181.657881.900781.114221.2503
1USD0.95260.824606183.21751.36711.56740.918817.5231
1INR0.01144830.009909050.012016710.0164280.0188350.01104090.21057

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Netherlands Antillean guilders to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ANG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ANG to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Netherlands Antillean guilders

ANG to USD

ANG to EUR

ANG to GBP

ANG to NZD

ANG to SGD

ANG to ZAR

ANG to CAD

ANG to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Nigerian Naira
1 ANG425.73800 NGN
5 ANG2128.69000 NGN
10 ANG4257.38000 NGN
20 ANG8514.76000 NGN
50 ANG21286.90000 NGN
100 ANG42573.80000 NGN
250 ANG106434.50000 NGN
500 ANG212869.00000 NGN
1000 ANG425738.00000 NGN
2000 ANG851476.00000 NGN
5000 ANG2128690.00000 NGN
10000 ANG4257380.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 NGN0.00235 ANG
5 NGN0.01174 ANG
10 NGN0.02349 ANG
20 NGN0.04698 ANG
50 NGN0.11744 ANG
100 NGN0.23489 ANG
250 NGN0.58721 ANG
500 NGN1.17443 ANG
1000 NGN2.34886 ANG
2000 NGN4.69772 ANG
5000 NGN11.74430 ANG
10000 NGN23.48860 ANG