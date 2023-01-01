5 Namibian dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert NAD to PEN at the real exchange rate

5 nad
0.99 pen

1.00000 NAD = 0.19737 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:22 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

NAD to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.051587.53111.441761.660880.9634518.8413
1GBP1.1556711.2152101.1581.666221.919441.1134321.7746
1USD0.9510.82291183.2441.371151.579530.916317.9185
1INR0.01142450.009885510.012012910.01647150.01897470.01100740.215253

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 NAD0.19737 PEN
5 NAD0.98684 PEN
10 NAD1.97369 PEN
20 NAD3.94738 PEN
50 NAD9.86845 PEN
100 NAD19.73690 PEN
250 NAD49.34225 PEN
500 NAD98.68450 PEN
1000 NAD197.36900 PEN
2000 NAD394.73800 PEN
5000 NAD986.84500 PEN
10000 NAD1973.69000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Namibian Dollar
1 PEN5.06665 NAD
5 PEN25.33325 NAD
10 PEN50.66650 NAD
20 PEN101.33300 NAD
50 PEN253.33250 NAD
100 PEN506.66500 NAD
250 PEN1266.66250 NAD
500 PEN2533.32500 NAD
1000 PEN5066.65000 NAD
2000 PEN10133.30000 NAD
5000 PEN25333.25000 NAD
10000 PEN50666.50000 NAD