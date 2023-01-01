50 Namibian dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert NAD to CAD at the real exchange rate

50 nad
3.56 cad

1.00000 NAD = 0.07112 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

NAD to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86611.050987.47921.440631.661240.9641518.9497
1GBP1.154611.2134101.0061.663391.918121.1132121.8799
1USD0.951550.824131183.24221.370851.580780.9174518.0319
1INR0.01143130.009900390.012013110.01646820.01899010.01102150.21662

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 NAD0.07112 CAD
5 NAD0.35560 CAD
10 NAD0.71121 CAD
20 NAD1.42241 CAD
50 NAD3.55603 CAD
100 NAD7.11206 CAD
250 NAD17.78015 CAD
500 NAD35.56030 CAD
1000 NAD71.12060 CAD
2000 NAD142.24120 CAD
5000 NAD355.60300 CAD
10000 NAD711.20600 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 CAD14.06060 NAD
5 CAD70.30300 NAD
10 CAD140.60600 NAD
20 CAD281.21200 NAD
50 CAD703.03000 NAD
100 CAD1406.06000 NAD
250 CAD3515.15000 NAD
500 CAD7030.30000 NAD
1000 CAD14060.60000 NAD
2000 CAD28121.20000 NAD
5000 CAD70303.00000 NAD
10000 CAD140606.00000 NAD