5 Namibian dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert NAD to CAD at the real exchange rate

5 nad
0.36 cad

1.00000 NAD = 0.07113 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29 UTC
NAD to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 NAD0.07113 CAD
5 NAD0.35566 CAD
10 NAD0.71132 CAD
20 NAD1.42263 CAD
50 NAD3.55659 CAD
100 NAD7.11317 CAD
250 NAD17.78293 CAD
500 NAD35.56585 CAD
1000 NAD71.13170 CAD
2000 NAD142.26340 CAD
5000 NAD355.65850 CAD
10000 NAD711.31700 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 CAD14.05840 NAD
5 CAD70.29200 NAD
10 CAD140.58400 NAD
20 CAD281.16800 NAD
50 CAD702.92000 NAD
100 CAD1405.84000 NAD
250 CAD3514.60000 NAD
500 CAD7029.20000 NAD
1000 CAD14058.40000 NAD
2000 CAD28116.80000 NAD
5000 CAD70292.00000 NAD
10000 CAD140584.00000 NAD