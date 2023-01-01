1 thousand Mozambican meticals to Nigerian nairas

Convert MZN to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 mzn
12,003.80 ngn

1.00000 MZN = 12.00380 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:39 UTC
MZN to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Nigerian Naira
1 MZN12.00380 NGN
5 MZN60.01900 NGN
10 MZN120.03800 NGN
20 MZN240.07600 NGN
50 MZN600.19000 NGN
100 MZN1200.38000 NGN
250 MZN3000.95000 NGN
500 MZN6001.90000 NGN
1000 MZN12003.80000 NGN
2000 MZN24007.60000 NGN
5000 MZN60019.00000 NGN
10000 MZN120038.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mozambican Metical
1 NGN0.08331 MZN
5 NGN0.41653 MZN
10 NGN0.83307 MZN
20 NGN1.66614 MZN
50 NGN4.16534 MZN
100 NGN8.33068 MZN
250 NGN20.82670 MZN
500 NGN41.65340 MZN
1000 NGN83.30680 MZN
2000 NGN166.61360 MZN
5000 NGN416.53400 MZN
10000 NGN833.06800 MZN