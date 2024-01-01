10 thousand Nigerian nairas to Mozambican meticals

Convert NGN to MZN at the real exchange rate

10,000 ngn
400.92 mzn

₦1.000 NGN = MT0.04009 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NGN to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04180.0478
Low0.03840.0384
Average0.04000.0420
Change-3.73%-12.80%
View full history

1 NGN to MZN stats

The performance of NGN to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0418 and a 30 day low of 0.0384. This means the 30 day average was 0.0400. The change for NGN to MZN was -3.73.

The performance of NGN to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0478 and a 90 day low of 0.0384. This means the 90 day average was 0.0420. The change for NGN to MZN was -12.80.

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Mozambican Metical
1 NGN0.04009 MZN
5 NGN0.20046 MZN
10 NGN0.40092 MZN
20 NGN0.80185 MZN
50 NGN2.00462 MZN
100 NGN4.00923 MZN
250 NGN10.02307 MZN
500 NGN20.04615 MZN
1000 NGN40.09230 MZN
2000 NGN80.18460 MZN
5000 NGN200.46150 MZN
10000 NGN400.92300 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Nigerian Naira
1 MZN24.94250 NGN
5 MZN124.71250 NGN
10 MZN249.42500 NGN
20 MZN498.85000 NGN
50 MZN1,247.12500 NGN
100 MZN2,494.25000 NGN
250 MZN6,235.62500 NGN
500 MZN12,471.25000 NGN
1000 MZN24,942.50000 NGN
2000 MZN49,885.00000 NGN
5000 MZN124,712.50000 NGN
10000 MZN249,425.00000 NGN