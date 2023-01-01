10 Mozambican meticals to Israeli new sheqels

Convert MZN to ILS at the real exchange rate

10 mzn
0.61 ils

1.00000 MZN = 0.06060 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:16 UTC
MZN to ILS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MZN → 0 ILS
Mid market rate

How to convert Mozambican meticals to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MZN0.06060 ILS
5 MZN0.30299 ILS
10 MZN0.60599 ILS
20 MZN1.21197 ILS
50 MZN3.02993 ILS
100 MZN6.05986 ILS
250 MZN15.14965 ILS
500 MZN30.29930 ILS
1000 MZN60.59860 ILS
2000 MZN121.19720 ILS
5000 MZN302.99300 ILS
10000 MZN605.98600 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mozambican Metical
1 ILS16.50200 MZN
5 ILS82.51000 MZN
10 ILS165.02000 MZN
20 ILS330.04000 MZN
50 ILS825.10000 MZN
100 ILS1650.20000 MZN
250 ILS4125.50000 MZN
500 ILS8251.00000 MZN
1000 ILS16502.00000 MZN
2000 ILS33004.00000 MZN
5000 ILS82510.00000 MZN
10000 ILS165020.00000 MZN