1 Israeli new sheqel to Mozambican meticals

Convert ILS to MZN at the real exchange rate

1 ils
16.77 mzn

₪1.000 ILS = MT16.77 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

ILS to MZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.710317.7103
Low16.770716.7707
Average17.362117.2119
Change-1.79%-2.27%
1 ILS to MZN stats

The performance of ILS to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.7103 and a 30 day low of 16.7707. This means the 30 day average was 17.3621. The change for ILS to MZN was -1.79.

The performance of ILS to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.7103 and a 90 day low of 16.7707. This means the 90 day average was 17.2119. The change for ILS to MZN was -2.27.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Mozambican meticals

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Mozambican Metical
1 ILS16.77070 MZN
5 ILS83.85350 MZN
10 ILS167.70700 MZN
20 ILS335.41400 MZN
50 ILS838.53500 MZN
100 ILS1,677.07000 MZN
250 ILS4,192.67500 MZN
500 ILS8,385.35000 MZN
1000 ILS16,770.70000 MZN
2000 ILS33,541.40000 MZN
5000 ILS83,853.50000 MZN
10000 ILS167,707.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MZN0.05963 ILS
5 MZN0.29814 ILS
10 MZN0.59628 ILS
20 MZN1.19256 ILS
50 MZN2.98139 ILS
100 MZN5.96278 ILS
250 MZN14.90695 ILS
500 MZN29.81390 ILS
1000 MZN59.62780 ILS
2000 MZN119.25560 ILS
5000 MZN298.13900 ILS
10000 MZN596.27800 ILS