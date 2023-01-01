1 Mauritian rupee to Romanian leus

Convert MUR to RON at the real exchange rate

1 mur
0.11 ron

1.00000 MUR = 0.10675 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:50 UTC
MUR to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86721.046287.07521.434711.660240.964918.9305
1GBP1.1531411.20645100.4131.654471.914541.1126621.8301
1USD0.955850.828878183.231.371351.586920.922318.0945
1INR0.01148430.009958890.012014910.01647660.01906670.01108130.217404

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 MUR0.10675 RON
5 MUR0.53377 RON
10 MUR1.06753 RON
20 MUR2.13506 RON
50 MUR5.33765 RON
100 MUR10.67530 RON
250 MUR26.68825 RON
500 MUR53.37650 RON
1000 MUR106.75300 RON
2000 MUR213.50600 RON
5000 MUR533.76500 RON
10000 MUR1067.53000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mauritian Rupee
1 RON9.36745 MUR
5 RON46.83725 MUR
10 RON93.67450 MUR
20 RON187.34900 MUR
50 RON468.37250 MUR
100 RON936.74500 MUR
250 RON2341.86250 MUR
500 RON4683.72500 MUR
1000 RON9367.45000 MUR
2000 RON18734.90000 MUR
5000 RON46837.25000 MUR
10000 RON93674.50000 MUR