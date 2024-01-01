100 Romanian leus to Mauritian rupees

Convert RON to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 ron
990.19 mur

1.00000 RON = 9.90185 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:37
How to convert Romanian leus to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mauritian Rupee
1 RON9.90185 MUR
5 RON49.50925 MUR
10 RON99.01850 MUR
20 RON198.03700 MUR
50 RON495.09250 MUR
100 RON990.18500 MUR
250 RON2475.46250 MUR
500 RON4950.92500 MUR
1000 RON9901.85000 MUR
2000 RON19803.70000 MUR
5000 RON49509.25000 MUR
10000 RON99018.50000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 MUR0.10099 RON
5 MUR0.50496 RON
10 MUR1.00991 RON
20 MUR2.01982 RON
50 MUR5.04955 RON
100 MUR10.09910 RON
250 MUR25.24775 RON
500 MUR50.49550 RON
1000 MUR100.99100 RON
2000 MUR201.98200 RON
5000 MUR504.95500 RON
10000 MUR1009.91000 RON