5 Mauritian rupees to Romanian leus

Convert MUR to RON at the real exchange rate

5 mur
0.53 ron

1.00000 MUR = 0.10675 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:51 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MUR to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046187.06381.434671.660210.964618.9326
1GBP1.1532711.20645100.4091.654591.91471.1124421.8347
1USD0.95590.828878183.2271.371451.587050.922118.0983
1INR0.01148580.009959250.012015310.01647840.01906890.01107930.217457

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 MUR0.10675 RON
5 MUR0.53375 RON
10 MUR1.06751 RON
20 MUR2.13502 RON
50 MUR5.33755 RON
100 MUR10.67510 RON
250 MUR26.68775 RON
500 MUR53.37550 RON
1000 MUR106.75100 RON
2000 MUR213.50200 RON
5000 MUR533.75500 RON
10000 MUR1067.51000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mauritian Rupee
1 RON9.36761 MUR
5 RON46.83805 MUR
10 RON93.67610 MUR
20 RON187.35220 MUR
50 RON468.38050 MUR
100 RON936.76100 MUR
250 RON2341.90250 MUR
500 RON4683.80500 MUR
1000 RON9367.61000 MUR
2000 RON18735.22000 MUR
5000 RON46838.05000 MUR
10000 RON93676.10000 MUR