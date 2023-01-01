1 Mauritian rupee to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert MUR to PYG at the real exchange rate

1 mur
164 pyg

1.00000 MUR = 163.64300 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:30 UTC
MUR to PYG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 PYG
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Paraguayan Guarani
1 MUR163.64300 PYG
5 MUR818.21500 PYG
10 MUR1636.43000 PYG
20 MUR3272.86000 PYG
50 MUR8182.15000 PYG
100 MUR16364.30000 PYG
250 MUR40910.75000 PYG
500 MUR81821.50000 PYG
1000 MUR163643.00000 PYG
2000 MUR327286.00000 PYG
5000 MUR818215.00000 PYG
10000 MUR1636430.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Mauritian Rupee
1 PYG0.00611 MUR
5 PYG0.03055 MUR
10 PYG0.06111 MUR
20 PYG0.12222 MUR
50 PYG0.30554 MUR
100 PYG0.61109 MUR
250 PYG1.52772 MUR
500 PYG3.05544 MUR
1000 PYG6.11087 MUR
2000 PYG12.22174 MUR
5000 PYG30.55435 MUR
10000 PYG61.10870 MUR