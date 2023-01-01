1 Mauritian rupee to New Zealand dollars

Convert MUR to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 mur
0.04 nzd

1.00000 MUR = 0.03815 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:39 UTC
MUR to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / New Zealand Dollar
1 MUR0.03815 NZD
5 MUR0.19076 NZD
10 MUR0.38152 NZD
20 MUR0.76304 NZD
50 MUR1.90760 NZD
100 MUR3.81519 NZD
250 MUR9.53798 NZD
500 MUR19.07595 NZD
1000 MUR38.15190 NZD
2000 MUR76.30380 NZD
5000 MUR190.75950 NZD
10000 MUR381.51900 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 NZD26.21100 MUR
5 NZD131.05500 MUR
10 NZD262.11000 MUR
20 NZD524.22000 MUR
50 NZD1310.55000 MUR
100 NZD2621.10000 MUR
250 NZD6552.75000 MUR
500 NZD13105.50000 MUR
1000 NZD26211.00000 MUR
2000 NZD52422.00000 MUR
5000 NZD131055.00000 MUR
10000 NZD262110.00000 MUR