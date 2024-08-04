10 thousand New Zealand dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert NZD to MUR at the real exchange rate

10,000 nzd
278,457 mur

$1.000 NZD = ₨27.85 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NZD to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.949829.9498
Low27.386927.3869
Average28.471328.6514
Change-3.71%0.16%
View full history

1 NZD to MUR stats

The performance of NZD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.9498 and a 30 day low of 27.3869. This means the 30 day average was 28.4713. The change for NZD to MUR was -3.71.

The performance of NZD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.9498 and a 90 day low of 27.3869. This means the 90 day average was 28.6514. The change for NZD to MUR was 0.16.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollars

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 NZD27.84570 MUR
5 NZD139.22850 MUR
10 NZD278.45700 MUR
20 NZD556.91400 MUR
50 NZD1,392.28500 MUR
100 NZD2,784.57000 MUR
250 NZD6,961.42500 MUR
500 NZD13,922.85000 MUR
1000 NZD27,845.70000 MUR
2000 NZD55,691.40000 MUR
5000 NZD139,228.50000 MUR
10000 NZD278,457.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / New Zealand Dollar
1 MUR0.03591 NZD
5 MUR0.17956 NZD
10 MUR0.35912 NZD
20 MUR0.71824 NZD
50 MUR1.79561 NZD
100 MUR3.59122 NZD
250 MUR8.97805 NZD
500 MUR17.95610 NZD
1000 MUR35.91220 NZD
2000 MUR71.82440 NZD
5000 MUR179.56100 NZD
10000 MUR359.12200 NZD