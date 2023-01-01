100 Mauritian rupees to British pounds sterling

Convert MUR to GBP at the real exchange rate

100 mur
1.86 gbp

1.00000 MUR = 0.01859 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:30 UTC
MUR to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046787.09721.435131.661820.964618.8961
1GBP1.1532711.20715100.4481.655121.916571.1124421.7927
1USD0.95540.828397183.21121.37111.587680.921618.053
1INR0.01148140.009955360.012017610.01647730.01908010.01107540.216954

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 MUR0.01859 GBP
5 MUR0.09297 GBP
10 MUR0.18595 GBP
20 MUR0.37190 GBP
50 MUR0.92974 GBP
100 MUR1.85948 GBP
250 MUR4.64870 GBP
500 MUR9.29740 GBP
1000 MUR18.59480 GBP
2000 MUR37.18960 GBP
5000 MUR92.97400 GBP
10000 MUR185.94800 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mauritian Rupee
1 GBP53.77850 MUR
5 GBP268.89250 MUR
10 GBP537.78500 MUR
20 GBP1075.57000 MUR
50 GBP2688.92500 MUR
100 GBP5377.85000 MUR
250 GBP13444.62500 MUR
500 GBP26889.25000 MUR
1000 GBP53778.50000 MUR
2000 GBP107557.00000 MUR
5000 GBP268892.50000 MUR
10000 GBP537785.00000 MUR