5 Mauritian rupees to British pounds sterling

Convert MUR to GBP at the real exchange rate

5 mur
0.09 gbp

1.00000 MUR = 0.01859 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 1:31 UTC
MUR to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 GBP
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / British Pound Sterling
1 MUR0.01859 GBP
5 MUR0.09297 GBP
10 MUR0.18593 GBP
20 MUR0.37186 GBP
50 MUR0.92966 GBP
100 MUR1.85932 GBP
250 MUR4.64830 GBP
500 MUR9.29660 GBP
1000 MUR18.59320 GBP
2000 MUR37.18640 GBP
5000 MUR92.96600 GBP
10000 MUR185.93200 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mauritian Rupee
1 GBP53.78300 MUR
5 GBP268.91500 MUR
10 GBP537.83000 MUR
20 GBP1075.66000 MUR
50 GBP2689.15000 MUR
100 GBP5378.30000 MUR
250 GBP13445.75000 MUR
500 GBP26891.50000 MUR
1000 GBP53783.00000 MUR
2000 GBP107566.00000 MUR
5000 GBP268915.00000 MUR
10000 GBP537830.00000 MUR