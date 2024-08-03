20 British pounds sterling to Mauritian rupees
Convert GBP to MUR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 GBP to MUR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|63.5833
|63.5833
|Low
|59.3466
|58.0507
|Average
|60.9725
|60.0794
|Change
|-1.01%
|2.48%
|View full history
1 GBP to MUR stats
The performance of GBP to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 63.5833 and a 30 day low of 59.3466. This means the 30 day average was 60.9725. The change for GBP to MUR was -1.01.
The performance of GBP to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 63.5833 and a 90 day low of 58.0507. This means the 90 day average was 60.0794. The change for GBP to MUR was 2.48.
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert British pounds sterling to Mauritian rupees
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Mauritian Rupee
|1 GBP
|59.84630 MUR
|5 GBP
|299.23150 MUR
|10 GBP
|598.46300 MUR
|20 GBP
|1,196.92600 MUR
|50 GBP
|2,992.31500 MUR
|100 GBP
|5,984.63000 MUR
|250 GBP
|14,961.57500 MUR
|500 GBP
|29,923.15000 MUR
|1000 GBP
|59,846.30000 MUR
|2000 GBP
|119,692.60000 MUR
|5000 GBP
|299,231.50000 MUR
|10000 GBP
|598,463.00000 MUR