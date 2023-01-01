5000 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Romanian leus

Convert MRU to RON at the real exchange rate

5000 mru
618.54 ron

1.00000 MRU = 0.12371 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:20 UTC
MRU to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Romanian Leu
1 MRU0.12371 RON
5 MRU0.61855 RON
10 MRU1.23709 RON
20 MRU2.47418 RON
50 MRU6.18545 RON
100 MRU12.37090 RON
250 MRU30.92725 RON
500 MRU61.85450 RON
1000 MRU123.70900 RON
2000 MRU247.41800 RON
5000 MRU618.54500 RON
10000 MRU1237.09000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 RON8.08346 MRU
5 RON40.41730 MRU
10 RON80.83460 MRU
20 RON161.66920 MRU
50 RON404.17300 MRU
100 RON808.34600 MRU
250 RON2020.86500 MRU
500 RON4041.73000 MRU
1000 RON8083.46000 MRU
2000 RON16166.92000 MRU
5000 RON40417.30000 MRU
10000 RON80834.60000 MRU