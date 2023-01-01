100 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Romanian leus

Convert MRU to RON at the real exchange rate

100 mru
12.37 ron

1.00000 MRU = 0.12373 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:18 UTC
MRU to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 RON
Mid market rate

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Romanian Leu
1 MRU0.12373 RON
5 MRU0.61865 RON
10 MRU1.23729 RON
20 MRU2.47458 RON
50 MRU6.18645 RON
100 MRU12.37290 RON
250 MRU30.93225 RON
500 MRU61.86450 RON
1000 MRU123.72900 RON
2000 MRU247.45800 RON
5000 MRU618.64500 RON
10000 MRU1237.29000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 RON8.08217 MRU
5 RON40.41085 MRU
10 RON80.82170 MRU
20 RON161.64340 MRU
50 RON404.10850 MRU
100 RON808.21700 MRU
250 RON2020.54250 MRU
500 RON4041.08500 MRU
1000 RON8082.17000 MRU
2000 RON16164.34000 MRU
5000 RON40410.85000 MRU
10000 RON80821.70000 MRU