10 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Romanian leus

Convert MRU to RON at the real exchange rate

10000 mru
1237.14 ron

1.00000 MRU = 0.12371 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:19 UTC
MRU to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Romanian Leu
1 MRU0.12371 RON
5 MRU0.61857 RON
10 MRU1.23714 RON
20 MRU2.47428 RON
50 MRU6.18570 RON
100 MRU12.37140 RON
250 MRU30.92850 RON
500 MRU61.85700 RON
1000 MRU123.71400 RON
2000 MRU247.42800 RON
5000 MRU618.57000 RON
10000 MRU1237.14000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 RON8.08314 MRU
5 RON40.41570 MRU
10 RON80.83140 MRU
20 RON161.66280 MRU
50 RON404.15700 MRU
100 RON808.31400 MRU
250 RON2020.78500 MRU
500 RON4041.57000 MRU
1000 RON8083.14000 MRU
2000 RON16166.28000 MRU
5000 RON40415.70000 MRU
10000 RON80831.40000 MRU