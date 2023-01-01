10 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert MRU to KWD at the real exchange rate

10000 mru
80.526 kwd

1.00000 MRU = 0.00805 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:58 UTC
MRU to KWD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MRU → 0 KWD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86681.046987.12831.43531.659380.9643518.8704
1GBP1.1536711.20775100.5151.655831.914331.1125421.7697
1USD0.95520.827986183.2251.3711.585040.9211518.025
1INR0.01147730.009948760.012015610.01647340.01904520.01106820.216582

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MRU0.00805 KWD
5 MRU0.04026 KWD
10 MRU0.08053 KWD
20 MRU0.16105 KWD
50 MRU0.40263 KWD
100 MRU0.80526 KWD
250 MRU2.01315 KWD
500 MRU4.02630 KWD
1000 MRU8.05260 KWD
2000 MRU16.10520 KWD
5000 MRU40.26300 KWD
10000 MRU80.52600 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 KWD124.18300 MRU
5 KWD620.91500 MRU
10 KWD1241.83000 MRU
20 KWD2483.66000 MRU
50 KWD6209.15000 MRU
100 KWD12418.30000 MRU
250 KWD31045.75000 MRU
500 KWD62091.50000 MRU
1000 KWD124183.00000 MRU
2000 KWD248366.00000 MRU
5000 KWD620915.00000 MRU
10000 KWD1241830.00000 MRU